Ellie’s delight at Royal response

Earlier this year Ellie Drum, aged seven, of Wortham, sent a birthday card and letter to the Queen congratulating her on her 90th birthday, and thought no more of it.

Then just a couple of weeks ago, Her Majesty sent a letter of response, much to the Wortham Primary School pupil’s amazement.

She took the card into her school last week to show the her fellow pupils. Ellie’s mum Laura said she was so excited and very proud to have received a reply from the Queen.