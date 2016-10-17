Elderly man is robbed in Diss supermarket car park by supposed jacket salesman

An elderly man had his money stolen by a supposed jacket seller in Diss.

The incident happened on Friday, October 7, at about 1pm in the car park in Tesco, as the victim was walking through the car park.

He was called to a parked car, and the occupant tried to sell him some jackets.

The suspect then asked how much money he had on him, before stealing his cash and pushing the jackets at the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The supposed jacket salesman, who was in a silver Vauxhall Astra, is described as being 6ft tall, of an average build, and spoke with an Italian accent. He is also described as having thinning short hair which was greying and was wearing a grey suit and tie.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or anyone with information should contact PC Jamie Burgess at Diss Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org