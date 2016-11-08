Ed Sheeran’s drum kit raises charity funds to the tune of more than £2,600

Framlingham-raised superstar Ed Sheeran helped the EACH Quidenham Nook Appeal move a step closer to reality after his teenage drum kit was a smash hit at a charity auction.

Ed, who has been an EACH ambassador since 2014, donated the kit to be sold among 130 lots at the Ultimate Charity Auction, with the hammer eventually going down on a bid of £2,650.

Overall, the auction earned £106,000 for the appeal.

Graham Butland, the EACH Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled that this generous gift from our Ambassador Ed Sheeran has raised such a fantastic amount through this high profile auction.”