Eat, drink — and help raise funds for animal conservation

A charity which aims to help endangered species across the world is inviting people in Norfolk to eat and drink — in a bid to support a good cause.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA) has created an event, dubbed the ‘ZSEA Dinner Party Weekend’ which encourages people from across the county to get together with friends in order to raise money for animal conservation.

The concept sees people hosting a dinner party — in return asking for a charitable donation, over the weekend of October 14-16.

A number of recipes have been prepared by a mix of regional chefs, including as Fran Hartshorne, Chris Coubrough and Regis Crepy.

Michael Kitching, the Head of Fundraising for the Society said “I hope that local people across Norfolk will get behind the campaign, the Zoological Society is one of Norfolk’s special secrets, working and funding work all over the world to help protect wildlife and the environment.

“By hosting a dinner party with friends, participants will be making a personal and direct impact on some of the world’s most endangered species.”

To sign up visit dinnerparty.org.uk or call 01953 715371 today. By signing up for a fundraising pack, participants will be entered to a prize draw for lunch for two at the Great House Restaurant, Lavenham.

For more, visit www.dinnerparty.org.uk