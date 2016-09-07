East Harling fire being treated as suspicious

Police are investigating a fire which is thought to have been started deliberately in East Harling yesterday evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a wood and rubbish blaze in a field in Church Road at 6.41pm.

One appliance from Attleborough attended the scene, and used hand appliances to extinguish the blaze.

The fire crew had left the scene by 8.27pm.

No one was reported to have been hurt in the incident.