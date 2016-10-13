East Harling dad conquers Ultimate Three Peaks Challenge in memory of daughter

The Ultimate Three Peaks Challenge is known as one of the UK’s most gruelling charity endeavours — so it took some guts when an East Harling dad decided to make it even tougher for himself.

But after Elgan Hallett, 37, learned this week his conquest of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon had raised £1,400, he explained it would help him not only deal with his own personal loss, but help others in a similar situation.

Mr Hallett, a manager at JDR Cable Systems Ltd, lost his daughter Seren after she was born prematurely back in July 2014, and he cycled five marathons in five weeks last year in her memory, raising £1,100 for the Action Medical Research children’s charity.

To up the challenge this year, he decided, although he had a week to climb more than 10,000 feet and cycle 430 miles between each peak, he would train hard to finish it quicker — and four-and-a-half days later, he achieved his goal.

“It was absolutely amazing. It was a strange feeling,” Mr Hallett told the Diss Express.

“Once I got to the finish, I didn’t want it to finish. I almost felt I wanted to carry on and do more. I was almost disappointed that I was not getting up in the morning to go somewhere else.”

Now married to Kate and a father to Ella, aged five, Mr Hallett said his parents and his wife had been vital to spurring him on, as his support crew, and the constant messages of support from people who had donated to his cause provided extra motivation.

But he stated the “icing on the cake” of the trek was a chance meeting with ex-Wales rugby international Richard Parks, whose book inspired him to try the challenge.

Mr Parks is the first person to climb the highest peak on all seven continents and stand on all three of the world’s poles in one year, and was coincidentally filming for the BBC while Mr Hallett was descending Mount Snowdon.

“It was like it was meant to be. He was totally immersed in what we were doing. I was so glad it happened,” he said.

“He’s a super great guy and he even said it was humbling and gave him goosebumps that I was there because of him. It was unbelievable.”

You can still contribute to Mr Hallett’s cause, by going to www.action.org.uk/sponsor/ElganHallett