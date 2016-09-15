EACH hospice in Quidenham is ‘outstanding’

Staff at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) facility in Quidenham are celebrating after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the service as ‘outstanding’.

The report, published this month following an inspection back in March, found that staff were caring and compassionate, and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

EACH at Quidenham supports families and cares for children and young people, from birth to 19-years-old, who have a life-threatening condition.

Tracy Rennie, EACH Director of Care, said: “We are absolutely delighted and so very proud to receive an outstanding rating for our Quidenham based service.

“The entire EACH Norfolk team, from members of our care staff through to volunteers and our facilities and admin staff, all deserve huge congratulations for this significant achievement.”

Jemima Burnage, CQC’s Head of Inspection for Adult Social Care in the central region, added:“We were impressed with what we found during our inspection of Quidenham Children’s Hospice and inspectors were struck by how caring staff were to those using the service.

We saw that there were warm caring relationships between staff and the young people and also with their parents. There was a lot of laughter and fun Jemima Burnage, Care Quality Commission

“There was a very strong person-centred culture, which recognised and supported the holistic needs, preferences and goals of each individual child and each of their family members.

“A wide range of age-appropriate activities, outings and events were organised and young people were supported to pursue and develop their own interests. Parents told us they had huge amounts of confidence in the way the staff cared for their children.

“We saw that there were warm caring relationships between staff and the young people and also with their parents. There was a lot of laughter and fun. Staff were well-trained to meet the complex and specialised needs of the young people in their care.”