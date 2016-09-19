Drop in events and online consultation launch for Breckland’s third Local Plan

Breckland residents and businesses are being encouraged to have their say on the future growth and development in the district after the launch of the third local plan consultation.

A series of extended drop-in sessions are being held across Breckland, organised by the council, while an online consultation is also running. Once adopted in 2017, the new Local Plan will set out the policies used to determine planning applications and will allocate the sites to meet the housing, retail and employment requirements until 2036. It will also identify a five-year supply of housing land, which the council says will give them more control of the location of new housing and will reduce the likelihood of ad-hoc development.

Our online consultation can be accessed 24/7 throughout the consultation period Councillor Charles Carter

One event will be held at New Buckenham Village Hall on October 5, from 2pm-7.30pm, and another at Attleborough Town Hall from 2pm-8pm on October 6. A further event will be held at Attleborough Town Hall on October 25, from 2pm-8pm.

Cllr Charles Carter, Breckland Council Executive Member for Growth, said: “Our online consultation can be accessed 24/7 throughout the consultation period. However, we are keen that anyone who wants to is able to speak with officers face-to-face and clarify any questions they may have, so we are holding more drop-in events for this third consultation, and extending the hours into the evening.”

Visit www.breckland.gov.uk/local-plan-consultation