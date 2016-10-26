Don’t just ‘leaf’ it — call South Norfolk Council

Give leaves the brush off this autumn.

That is the message from South Norfolk Council which again wants to know where falling leaves are a nuisance - or worse, a danger.

Kay Mason Billig, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Wet leaves can be particularly slippery and hazardous to young children and the elderly. Thanks to our residents we already know a few areas we need to target, but if you know of a pavement or road in need of a sweep, let us know.”

Last autumn the council swept up nearly 100 tonnes of fallen leaves as part of its year-round efforts to keep the district tidy. Other special anti-litter drives include the Spring Litter Picks and Clean Sweep.

Parish councils, community groups and residents who know where leaves need clearing should email litterpick@s-norfolk.gov.uk