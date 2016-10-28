Don’t forget the clocks go back this weekend

Clocks change at 2am on Sunday ANL-160322-144544001

Clocks change at 2am on Sunday ANL-160322-144544001

0
Have your say

Unless you want to be an hour early for work on Monday, remember to put your clocks back an hour to Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday night.

British Summertime ends at 2am on Sunday morning and returns at 1am on Sunday March 26 2017, when the clocks go forward again to 2am.

Remember clocks ‘fall back and spring forward’.

Back to the top of the page