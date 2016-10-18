Diss train station coffee shop wins rail company’s community award

A Diss café has been awarded by a rail company for its green-fingered approach to brightening up the town’s train station, just after celebrating two years in business.

Espresso Vapore, a coffee shop located at the station itself, won the accolade for ‘Best Medium Size Station Adopters Award’ at an awards ceremony in Ipswich hosted by Abellio Greater Anglia, which recognised individuals and businesses who help improve the appearance of their local train station.

Jayne Harris, co-owner of Espresso Vapore with Ben Redmayne, said that as a station-based business, they wanted to enhance the experience for commuters and day visitors, so they chose to plant flowers on the platform.

“Ben and I both live in Diss and we are very proud of the town, and thought it was really important whenever someone visited Diss for the first time by train, they were greeted not only by a warm Espresso Vapore, but also beautiful, colourful flowers,” she said.

“First impressions always count, so we hope our flowers will make people feel welcome when arriving in Diss.”

Mr Redmayne added: “We had a fantastic summer with the platform in full bloom, whilst our beautiful hanging baskets were on display for everyone to enjoy.

“Over the next few weeks we will start installing our winter flowers, which we hope will bring some winter cheer to busy Christmas shoppers.”