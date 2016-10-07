Diss Town Council’s charity effort is not half-baked

editorial image
Diss Town Council’s bake sale, to support Macmillan Cancer Support, sold out and in turn raised £326.47 for the charity at the end of last month.

The best baker awards, judged by council leader Graham Minshull, went to Fiona Wenman , of Diss, for her Mary Berry ginger and treacle spiced tray bake, and Roydon resident Joanna Wojda Van Enckevort, for her chocolate cake.

