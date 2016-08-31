Diss Town Council believes Frenze Hall Lane application should be reduced further

Diss Town Council has recommended refusal on a bid to build 136 homes in the town on the grounds of development’s density.

While the authority has commended developer Persimmon Homes for the “proactive way” they have engaged with residents and the town council to address concerns, they believe the number of properties remains too high.

Land north of Frenze Hall Lane.

The developer initially submitted plans a 142 homes plan for lane north of Franze Hall Lane in November 2015, but this was turned down by South Norfolk Council in March. An amended application, for 136 homes and featuring more car parking and further distribution of affordable housing, was lodged in July.

In their response to South Norfolk Council, Diss Town Council recommended the application should further be reduced to 125 homes, a figure started in the Local Plan, to alleviate the “inadequate parking provision.”

It continued: “Whilst Diss Town Council is generally in favour of this revised application which goes a long way toward addressing many of the issues, it continues to have concerns about the impact of this development on the existing local community and the future enjoyment of those who will live on it.”

A statement on behalf of the residents’ group, formed in the wake of the submission of the application, said: “The Residents’ Group are pleased the Developer has continued to remain proactive with the group’ over the last six months, to enable everyone to get where we are today.

“It’s fair to say that not everyone locally is in agreement, but the majority of the group are happier with the plans now, than they were before March 2016, so that is a positive step forwards.”

The principle of homes on the site has been established by the adoption of the Local Plan by South Norfolk Council, which Diss Town Council objected to in consultations in 2012, 2013, and to the Planning Inspector in 2014/15.

The application, 2016/1566, can be viewed online at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/planning