Diss Tourist Information Centre’s planned Corn Hall move splits opinion

The £3.1 million revamp of the Diss Heritage Triangle will see the long-standing Tourist Information Centre (TIC) move to the Corn Hall — prompting mixed reactions around the town.

Diss Town Council confirmed this week it would take charge of the centre, currently run by South Norfolk Council and based in Mere’s Mouth since the late 1980s, but it said a relocation was needed to make the best of available resources.

The change is set to take place upon the completion of the ongoing renovation works at the Corn Hall, supported by a £1.6 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A town council statement reads: “Diss Town Council agreed to take on delivery of the tourist information service, as part of the funding agreement with South Norfolk Council, which was essential to ensure the deliverability of the £3.1M project of which the Town Council is a key partner.

“It does not have the resource to deliver the service from its current site, but by locating it at the Corn Hall, it is hoped that footfall will be increased throughout the whole town centre.”

But several local residents have spoken out against the planned relocation this week, stating the Corn Hall was not central enough for a TIC and certain people might find climbing Market Hill difficult.

Kathleen Tebble, 84, of Chapel Street, formerly of the St Mary’s Church Bellringers, told the Diss Express: “I think I speak for a lot of people who have said it’s a ridiculous idea.

“I feel absolutely incensed about this. What’s the point of moving it somewhere where it won’t be used as much? It’s so ludicrous and unnecessary.”

There was also some opposition on social media.

Donna Day commented on Facebook: “Oh no, my girls love going in there to buy food for the ducks! Corn hall is up and out of the town so in my opinion they would lose business”.

Tina Nichols wrote: “Should have put it to a town vote. Think you would find its location now is the best place for it. Ease of access, plenty of parking space, disability/ pram friendly.”

However, others have expressed support for the plans.

Tess Kerridge Molden posted: “I think it’s a good idea! That part of town is the nicest part and could become even better if it was used more”.

Rebecca Rix-Meo said: “I think Diss is very lucky to still have one at all. I run a Tourist point in Southwold as they closed TIC due to no funding.”

