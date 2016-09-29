Diss Tandoori restaurant celebrates 30 years in business

In the past three decades, the Diss townscape has greatly evolved, with many shops opening and closing, some areas expanding and others shrinking.

But one constant fixture throughout this time period, located in Shelfanger Road, has been the Diss Tandoori restaurant and takeaway, which turned 30 years old earlier this month, making it the one of the first and oldest food outlets of its type in the town.

Offering both Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, the business was opened for the first time back in September 1986, by co-owners Jalal Khan and Moboshir Ali.

Mr Khan, 57, who migrated to London from Bangladesh in 1976, before moving to Diss, still runs the business today.

He said: “It (Diss) was very small at that time. The town has had a lot of change.

“The town had a lot less population. Another thing is that there were not as many big supermarkets. The Friday market used to be bigger.”

Mr Khan, who has three children, including one at Diss High School and one at Roydon Primary School, described the town as “very welcoming”.

“They are very nice people. There is no trouble in the shop. I have made lots of friends in the town,” he added.

Peter Jenner, a local customer who claims to have been going to Diss Tandoori since almost the beginning, said he eats at the restaurant often because he is always “welcomed back as an old friend” after a hard day.

“Boringly, I’ve eaten almost the same meal in his restaurant, almost every week for the past 29 of those years,” Mr Jenner told the Diss Express.

“Once a week, my brain starts to think about curry and I start to salivate at the thought of chicken tikka, chicken madras, Bombay aloo, tarka dahl, nan bread and pilau rice, so off I go to the Diss Tandoori.

“I take friends and family to the Diss Tandoori because I know we will get good food and good service at a reasonable price.

“I even had the restaurant cater a party at my house for 50 people and they did a fantastic job.”

Diss Tandoori can be contacted by calling 01379 651685, or you can visit their website at www.diss-tandoori.co.uk