Diss Screwfix opening declared a ‘runaway success’

The new Screwfix shop in Vinces Road, Diss described its opening weekend as a ‘runaway success’, after hundreds of shoppers grabbed bargains in the sale between October 13 and 16.

Screwfix’s Diss Store Manager Aristos Yianni stated many customers, who previously travelled to Thetford or Norwich to reach a Screwfix, had been delighted to have the chain arrive in the town.

He said: “We chose to open a new store in Diss because it’s a growing town with a great trade presence.

“We have received fantastic support from the local community, who have all shown a keen interest in the store.

“It has been extremely exciting that we have already attracted renjoying getting to know new customers.”

Charities and community projects in the Diss area have also been invited to apply for funds from the Screwfix Foundation.

For more information about Screwfix, please see www.screwfix.com