Diss rounds out Waveney Food Festival with big celebration of local brews

Diss capped off the region’s two-week celebration of local cuisine with a busy weekend of events, led by the yearly Corn Hall Beer Festival.
Around 500 visitors filled Cobbs Yard for the seventh annual Beer and Gin Festival last Friday and Saturday, headlined this year by the Grain Brewery of Alburgh and featuring a curated selection of local brews made in Norfolk, Suffolk and beyond.
The Ancient and Modern weekend markets ran concurrently, with many stalls being sold out earlier than usual.
Diss Corn Hall manager Angela Sykes, one of the festival organisers, told the Diss Express there was “brilliant feedback” from members of the public and traders alike.
She said: “It went extremely well — certainly busier than last year. It’s nice to know it’s building year on year.
“We are really thrilled that it was so well received.
“What it proves is these events are really worth doing and bring people into Diss.”
