Diss Rotary Clubs turn town purple to aid polio initiative

Rotarians across Diss joined forces with the community last week transform public spaces by planting more than 10,000 flowers, to spread the word about the global fight against the polio virus.

The Diss and District Rotary Club, as well as the newly-formed Rotary Club of Diss Waveney, led the way in filling the town with crocus corms, which are set to bloom a bright purple next spring, as part of the ongoing Purple4Polio campaign.

Launched by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, the scheme aims to raise awareness of mass immunisation in Third World countries, with the colour purple representing the dye placed on the little finger of millions of young children as they are inoculated.

Heather Babb, president of Diss and District Rotary Club, stated: “I would like to thank the Heritage Triangle, Diss Youth Group, the Town, District and County Council and Saffron Housing for allowing us to plant in the town and for supporting ‘End Polio Now’.

“We have also been ably supported by Diss Cubs and Scouts in helping planting this last weekend, along with our mascot, Edward Bear, who has also been part of the action.”

Diss Junior School pupils assisted last Friday, planting crocus corms on the boundary between the sports field and the footpath to Victoria Road.