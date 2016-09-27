Diss funeral home’s £4k fundraising push helps build water well in Uganda

A Diss funeral business says their experience fundraising to sponsor a new water well for an impoverished region of East Africa has been “truly inspiring” and “a blessing”.

Rosedale Funeral Home offered thanks this week to all those who donated towards its recent bingo and quiz nights, coffee days and the Walks of Remembrance, which all helped bring in £4,000 for their ‘Well Good’ campaign, to pay for a new clean water source in Uganda.

Funded with the help of the Fields of Life charity, the well is now supplying clean water to more than 1,000 residents from the village of Akum.

Liz Chapman, organiser of the Rosedale Bereavement and Friendship Groups, said: “We could not be happier and more proud of what we have achieved than we are this week.”

“It is an unbelievable fact in this day and age, people are having to trek vast distances on a daily basis just for the chance of having something safe to drink.

“Our well can and will make such a difference.”

She hailed the individuals, staff and local businesses who supported them as “incredibly generous and supportive”, and explained that the well would assist in the prevention of tje water borne diseases which are often found in unclean water sources, thereby reducing the levels of sickness in the area.

The funeral home had been inspired to contribute to the cause after attending the Family Business Place Award ceremony a year ago, where they learned of their vision for every UK family business to sponsor a well.

Rosedale director Anne Beckett-Allen said: “We would love for other family businesses and local groups to consider commissioning their own water well in a country such as Uganda.

“The reward of knowing that we are making such a difference is truly inspiring and a blessing.”

For additional details on the work of the Fields of Life, visit www.fieldsoflife.org

To find out about Rosedale Funeral Home, go to www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk