Diss flags ‘bring the town together’

Diss has been brightened by the addition of a number of flags over the past week to celebrate the town’s food festival, which came to a close on Sunday.

Heather Babb, member of the Diss Town Team and President of the Rotary Club of Diss, said: “It’s been great being part of the Town Team brightening up Diss with these colourful flags.

“This week we are celebrating the Diss Food Festival which is promising to be a very successful event.

“The flags are an attempt to bring the town together. Almost every business in the town has something to share at the Food Festival; it doesn’t have to be food and drink - books, dishes, pots and pans, flowers to decorate the area...the list is endless.

“As President of the Diss and District Rotary Club, I’m proud of our Rotarians who as individuals donated ten of our Clubs’ flags to help make our Town a bright and vibrant place to visit as well as somewhere delightful to live.”