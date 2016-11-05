Diss Express area ready to pay respects to the fallen with Remembrance events

Communities across the Diss Express area will pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice with Remembrance events next Sunday.

In Diss, the parade will leave Mere’s Mouth at 2pm, travelling up Mere Street to the town’s war memorial where wreaths will be laid.

Following the parade, a service of Remembrance will take place at St Mary’s Church.

Harleston’s annual parade of Remembrance will form at Market Place at 10.25am, moving off at 10.30am.

It will arrive at the war memorial, for the laying of wreaths, a short service, and a two minute silence, at 11am.

The parade will then be dismissed, and a service of Remembrance will be held at St John’s Church at 11.15am.

Two events of Remembrance will be held in Eye on Sunday.

At the first, a parade of people and organisations will meet at the town’s fire station at 10.30am, walking to the war memorial for a short outdoor service and led by the Diss Salvation Army Band.

Following this, the parade continues to the church for a Remembrance service.

Later that day, another Remembrance event will be held at the new memorial at Progress Way to the airmen of the 490th Bomb Group, which was only dedicated earlier this year.

It will be held at 4pm.

Worlingworth’s events to remember the fallen will begin on Friday.

A service for P C Ernest Whiting and five soldiers who were killed while unearthing a German bomb in a field opposite Oak Tree Farm, Fingal Street, on October 10, 1940, is being held at P C Whiting’s memorial in the field where the event happened.

The service starts at 11am.

On the Sunday, a short service of Remembrance will take place in the churchyard at 12.15pm, to be conducted by Rev Ron Orams.

In Fersfield, the annual service of Remembrance at St. Andrew’s will begin at 3pm.

Wreaths will be laid during the service at the War Memorial in the churchyard and light refreshments will be served afterwards.

And in Wortham and Burgate, Remembrance services will be held at St Mary of Pity, Burgate at 10.45am and St Marys Church, Wortham also at 10.45am where wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial.

