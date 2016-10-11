Diss displays artistic skills in Big Draw Festival

Aspiring artists of all ages showed off their drawing skills at Designermakers21 in Diss on Saturday, in the shop’s third annual celebration of the worldwide Big Draw festival.

More than 100 adults and children dropped into the workshop, run in conjunction with the Arts Award, throughout the day, helping to raise in excess of £100 for Unicef UK.

Visitors drew or printed their own design, and worked together to create murals on the walls, with one inspired by Unicef’s photographs from refugee camps in Iraq.

Jean Page from Diss Corn Hall said: “It was fantastic to come up the stairs to a general hubbub and see the room full of activity. This is what a Big Draw day should be all about. Fun for all!”