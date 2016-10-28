Diss delicatessen up for award

A delicatessen shop in Diss is asking for the support of its customers, after it was entered into national awards recognising artisan food and drink businesses.

Fredricks Fine Foods, based at Norfolk House Courtyard, is one of the nominees for the 2017 Farm Shop and Deli Awards, and it is now seeking votes ahead of the awards ceremony in Birmingham next year.

Juliette Atkinson, director at Fredricks Fine Foods, said: “We are down-to-earth foodies who are passionate about eating well with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients and hope our enthusiasm for great products will rub off on you.”

To vote, go to www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk

Voting closes on Monday.