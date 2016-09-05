Diss consultancy Eras Ltd acquires Wymondham firm

A Diss consultancy firm has completed the acquisition of a Wymondham business, stating their complementary skills will enable it to significantly enhance its services.

Eras Ltd, which specialises in improving business performance through training and mentoring programmes, officially merged with Central Learning Solutions (CLS) last Thursday, and will be based at the Diss company’s current head office in Denmark Street.

The merger will see all CLS employees and consultants transfer to Era Ltd, and a transition phase is now set to occur in the coming weeks, resulting in a rebranding of the organisation.

Margaret Burnside, Era Ltd’s Director of People Development, stated: “This is a merger of two innovative and professional companies which hold similar values, complementary strengths and a passion for accomplishing excellent results.

“Combining skills and offerings will not only expand our client base to create a stronger business presence, it will also benefit organisations in our region.

“We will be able to bring together a wider network of business leaders to share best practice and innovative ideas through our open training programmes, events and conferences.

“Although we will now operate as one company, all customers can still rely on the same personal working relationships they had in the past.

“They will still be dealing with the same people and can depend on the same high quality service.”

Having run for more than 30 years, Era Ltd previously collaborated with CLS on the ‘Women in Leadership’ coaching scheme for BT employees around the UK.

Among the core staff and subject specialists acquired in this move is Jo Tonnison, who joins the Era Ltd team as the new programme co-ordinator.

In addition, it has also been confirmed the exisiting CLS leadership and management will remain in place.

The firm added that this would help to strengthen its employee development expertise, available to businesses in East Anglia and beyond.

CLS founder and chairwoman Jacky Carpenter said: “It’s a great move for CLS as well as our customers.

“Being part of a larger people development business brings tremendous opportunities for the future and we are excited by the next stage in the joint eras ltd, CLS journey.”

