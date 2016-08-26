Diss Carnival team sets out plans for new era to look back ‘through the ages’

The new Diss Carnival chairman says the town’s signature event in 2017 must honour the legacy of the previous team of organisers and be carried forward with “renewed energy.”

Park Radio’s Chris Moyse, head of the new Carnival Committee, outlined early plans for the 2017 event, such as a theme of ‘Carnival though the Ages’, following the announcement this month that the Fun Day is relocating from Diss Town Football Club to Diss Park.

Mr Moyse, who took over from veteran co-ordinator Doreen Collins after the conclusion of this summer’s Carnival, stated the goal was to make best use of the town’s “two key assets” — the Park and the Mere — in light of the success of this year’s Diss Rotary Club’s Park Alive concert and the first Diss Cyclathon.

He told the Diss Express: “Back in the 1970s and 80s, the procession ended up at the TW Gaze sale ground on Roydon Road for all to see which did encourage a good turnout.

“So any procession around the street of Diss in 2017 could end up at the Park.

“With my Park Radio hat on, we attend so many village fetes and carnivals each year across the area, and get a very good idea as to what works and what doesn’t.”

Although there have been no confirmations so far, initial proposals from the 14-strong organising group, which will meet once a month, include a dog show, an ‘It’s A Knockout’-style event for businesses, a fun fair, a barbecue and beer tent, a photography and painting competition and live local music acts.

The Fun Day is also aiming to be free to enter for the first time — a change which the new organisers believe will enable the event to “capitalise on the thousands of people who currently line the streets of Diss” for the parade.

Mr Moyse added: “Whilst mindful of the challenges that face the very enthusiastic new team around funding and making sure the event is safe and family friendly, with input from the whole community we can deliver a first class event which will showcase Diss at its very best.”

