Diss Brocante set for August return

Following the success of the first-ever Diss Brocante in April, another is set to be held on Fair Green on Saturday, August 20. Taking place from 10am to 4pm, a Brocante is a car boot sale characterised by its sheer mix of goods up for grabs.

Reserve a space by emailing m.atkinson235@btinternet.com

