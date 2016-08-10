Diss and Harleston joining forces for this year’s Waveney Valley Food and Drink Festival

Diss and Harleston are to join forces when they jointly host the Waveney Valley Food and Drink Festival, hoping to build on the success of last year’s event.

Taking place over two weeks from October 3-16, a range of food shops, cafes and restaurants in the towns will be running special offers and tastings over the period.

Week one will focus on events in Harleston, with demonstrations, tastings and a food trail, culminating in A Taste of Harleston on October 8. There will also be a foodie street market, open farm visits in a vintage bus, and street entertainment.

Nicky Stainton of Harleston’s Future said:“Local businesses are keen to get involved and we had such a successful event last October that we will build on that to offer more activities and attract even more people to town.”

Diss will concentrate on the second weekend, from October 14-16, with cooking workshops and tastings, and demonstrations in the Heritage Triangle and a Farmers’ Market. The 7th Corn Hall Beer Festival will be held in the Boiler House on the Friday and Saturday, accompanied by music and street food. The festival will conclude with a deluxe brunch on the Sunday.

If you are a food related business and would like to take part, contact John Atkinson in Diss on 01379 740221 or crownstudio@btinternet.com or Nicky Stainton in Harleston on 01379 855235 or nmstainton@gmail.com.