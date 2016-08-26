Developer behind proposed £200 million power station in Eye seeks amendments to consent order

The developer behind a proposed £200 million power station to be built at Eye Airfield is seeking amendments to the design should it decide to go down the one-turbine route.

Progress Power was given the go-ahead by-then Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd last year despite much local opposition.

The changes are restricted to the main power generation plant site at Eye Airfield and are regarded as non-material Progress Power spokesperson

The developer is now seeking amendments to the Development Consent Order (DCO) that was issued in July 2015.

It relates to the width of the power station’s exhaust flue stack for the single turbine unit solution only, and “minor” amendments to some of the buildings within the main power generation plant site.

A spokesperson for Progress Power said the height of the “key components” on the site, including the gas turbine generator and the stack, would not change from what was originally consented — they have permission to build up to five stacks, up to 30m high.

“The need to make amendments to the DCO became apparent during the procurement process for the power station: in order to construct the one turbine solution, minor alterations would need to be made to some of the parameters and locations of various structures consented by the DCO,” the spokesperson added.

“There is a need to widen the visible part of the stack for the single unit solution by 1.6m.

“The changes are restricted to the main power generation plant site at Eye Airfield and are regarded as non-material.”

Suffolk County Council and Mid Suffolk District Council have been informed.

The consultation process will run to September 25, responses should be made to the planning inspectorate. The amendments can be viewed at the Progress Power website, and planning inspectorate website, as well as Eye Library.