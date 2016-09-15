Designer Makers 21 vintage clothes fair will help fund building purchase

A fair featuring vintage and eclectic clothing at Designer Makers 21 later this month will help raise funds for the craft makers co-operative to buy the building they currently occupy.

Designer Makers 21 has operated from St Nicholas Street, opposite the Corn Hall, since May, 2013, through the generosity of the Quakers who own the building.

And, being given the opportunity to buy the building, the craft makers are currently busy raising funds to achieve it.

The Gladrags Fair will be held from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24. I

Items that will be up for sale include men’s tweed jackets and coats, plus shoes and accessories, in addition to the range of women’s clothes.

Vinyl records will also be available, with a DJ providing background music throughout the day.

Janine Oxley, a craft maker, said: “We are delighted to once again invite everyone to come to a Gladrags Fair.

“The first one in April was very successful raising funds and bringing old and new visitors to Designer Makers 21 to see the wonderful range of designer-made craft and clothes.

“You can buy as presents for others or to pamper yourself. Even if you don’t buy clothes or accessories there is lots of wonderful locally-made craft to look at.”

A pop-up café will also be set up on the day, providing teas, coffees, and cakes.

For more information, and to view the items that will be on display and up for sale, visit website www.designermakers21.co.uk.