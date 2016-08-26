Delays on the A11 at Attleborough after car and lorry crash

There are delays on the A11 northbound after an accident between an Audi A3 and a lorry in Attleborough this morning.

The incident happened at the Breckland Lodge roundabout, at about 7.15am.

The East of England Service NHS trust dispatched an ambulance crew and officer, while the East Anglian Air Ambulance was also in attendance.

They treated a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who had back and pelvis pain.

She was treated at the scene before being taken by land ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Fire crews from Wymondham, Thetford, Watton and Attleborough attended the incident, and cut one woman free from a vehicle.

Both lanes had been closed after there was another accident on the southbound carriageway on the same stretch.

But the southbound route is now clear, while one lane has been opened on the Norwich-bound carriageway on the A11.