Delays on A140 at Thornham Parva after two vehicle crash

There are delays on the A140 after an accident involving two vehicles in Thornham Parva.

It happened near the B1117 Yaxley Road junction on the southbound carriageway, just after 3pm.

It involved a Ford Fiesta and a BMW.

A fire crew from Eye attended, with one person having to be cut free from one of the vehicles.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) attended, with one person complaining of abdomen and neck pain.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.