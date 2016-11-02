Delays on A11 at Larling due to horse on the road

Horse on the road at Larling

There were delays on the A11 at Larling due a horse on the road earlier this afternoon.

The road was blocked and there was slow traffic in both directions between the B1111 junction and Snetterton Circuit.

Norfolk Police said the road was clear again at 1.22pm, thanks to the help of a member of the public.

It is believed the horse had strayed from a nearby field.

