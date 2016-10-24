Deadline looms for Breckland plan

Have your say

Just days are left to have a say on shaping Breckland’s future.

Consultations on the draft local plan, which will decide the growth of the district, close at 4pm on Monday, October 31.

Post have your say at www.breckland.gov/local-plan-consultation or email planningpolicyteam@breckland.gov.uk

