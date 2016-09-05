Daughter’s wedding the inspiration for Roydon super slimmer

A Roydon mother-of-two has used the motivation of her daughter’s wedding to shed the pounds — and has been named ‘Woman of the Year’ at her local Slimming World Group.

Terri Bray, an oil fuel trader, joined the Roydon Slimming World Group in the summer last year as she knew a grandaughter, Phoebe, was on the way, and has lost nearly four-and-a-half stone in that time

But with her daughter, Hannah, due to get married in July 2017 at the Oaklands Hotel in Norwich, she said she had a renewed motivation to shed the pounds.

She said she had tried diets in the past, but found her weight would yo-yo.

“The bigger incentive was my daughter is getting married next year. Being mum of the bride, I want to look my best,” she said.

“I was not happy with the way I was feeling at the time.

“I do feel a lot happier with myself, that I can do a lot more because I can get about a bit more. I don’t feel so ‘frumpy’,” she continued.

“I was overwhelmed, I suppose that is the word.

“Being nominated was enough, but to be nominated and actually being given the award by my fellow ladies who I go to the club each with as well, was very overwhelming.

“It is a healthy eating plan, so we are changing the way we eat, and Slimming World gives you the structure and basis of what to do to obtain what you can achieve.

“If you stick to plan and go the group and get help there you can achieve what you are trying to strive to achieve.”

Mrs Bray said she was going to continue to attempt to lose weight, with a total loss of up to five stone the target.

The final of the Woman of the Year at the Roydon Slimming World Group, featuring eight nominees who had lost 21 stone between them, took place at Roydon Primary School.

People interested in joining the Roydon Slimming World Group can visit them on Wednesday evenings at the village’s primary school at 7.30pm.

For more information on the group, call Natalie on 07810 883771.