Crews battle scout hut fire in Bunwell for nearly an hour

Fire services were called to a blaze at a scout hut in Bunwell in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at the unoccupied 20m by 10m one storey building in Wood Lane. Emergency services received a call at 12.07am.

Crews from Sprowston, Long Stratton and Attleborough attended, arriving at the scene at 12.15am, and used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, in the annexe of the building.

Breathing apparatus, covering jets and a thermal imaging camera was also used. It was deemed under control by 1.13am.