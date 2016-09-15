Couple’s bid to save Weybread pub from demolition

A concerned Weybread couple have launched a bid to save their village pub ,which is set to be demolished , and have it listed as an asset of community value.

Crown Chicken were granted permission by Mid Suffolk District Council to bring the building down last month, submitting their proposal via a prior notification.

Planning documents to district authority reveal the company intend to carry it out in October. The pub has been closed for about a year, and has at least 147 years of trading as an inn, and was previously known as the Crown Beerhouse.

Sally Mittuch and her husband, Scott Vincent, have launched a petition in a bid to save the building.

Ms Mittuch said she believed the public house could reopen should it offer multi-purpose use, and added she had “overwhelming support” from villagers.

“When I was knocking on doors, people just did not seem to know about the plan,” she said. “It would be nice to have a function point for the village, there are lots of things that could be done there. But we can’t do anything if we have not got a building.”

Graham Gibbs, Weybread Parish Council chairman encouraged residents to attend the next parish council meeting, set for Tuesday, September 20, at the village hall at 7.30pm. He said a prior notification meant the community was not consulted on the plans.

“It is another bit of history, another bit of social village life, and it’s another nail in the coffin for that, if you want a phrase,” he said. “We will have talks with Crown and try to work out the best thing for Weybread, but they are also part of Weybread.”

There are also concerns other properties in the village, bought by Crown Chicken, could also be demolished.

The Diss Express contacted Crown Chicken but no one was available for comment.