Corrie’s mum: ‘We can’t thank you enough’

Airman Corrie McKeague has been missing for 20 days today but support for the search and for his family has swept through the community.

Though some people police know talked to Corrie in Bury St Edmunds on the night of September 23 and 24 have not made the call to the incident room, others have gone out of their way to help.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart, from Dunfermline, said: “We can’t thank enough the people who have come forward and are sharing everything on social media.”

She praised 16-year-old Jake Game from Bury who set up a ‘Help find missing Corrie McKeague’ Facebook group with 15,000 followers at www.facebook.com/groups/307450186284715

Nicola said: “It’s such a nice thing to do for someone you don’t even know. “As a direct result of his page we found out about a woman with CCTV covering that area.”

Jake said: “It’s one thing off the family’s mind while it get’s people aware.

Corrie McKeague's mum Nicola Urquhart ANL-160310-161217009

“We have had a few people we’ve had to block due to stupid messages, but I’m happy with how people are community spirited.”

Corrie was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street at about 3.20am on September 24 but police say they have yet to find images of him leaving town, though he told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to RAF Honington, as he often did.

[http://www.buryfreepress.co.uk/news/updated-renewed-appeal-to-trace-missing-corrie-as-search-moves-to-a1101-and-a11-1-7616387|Police have widened searches for Corrie and his missing Nokia Lumia 435 phone, which pinged the Barton Mills phone mast on the Saturday morning|Click for story}.

They have traced three teens seen in Short Brackland that morning but still want anyone who saw him to come forward and are not ruling out that he may have been driven out of town.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

If you have private CCTV or if you took mobile device photographs or footage in Bury St Edmunds on the morning of Saturday September 24 Suffolk Police ask you to review it to see whether any images may include Corrie, who was wearing a pink shirt and white trousers.

However, the police and the family are urging people not to post information that may help the inquiry on social media but to call the incident room with it (number below). Nicola explained: “There are so many different places it’s going on now, it’s so easily missed.”

Anyone with information should call the police’s incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.