Continuity the key to new Alburgh school headteacher’s strategy

The new headteacher at the helm of Alburgh with Denton Primary School says she is looking to pick up where her predecessor left off, and does not plan to make big changes.

Hayley Sonnex took over at the start of the new academic year, having been the deputy for six years under the previous head, Joel Crawley, during which time the school earned an ‘Outstanding’ rating from inspections body Ofsted.

Mrs Sonnex said she had received “lots of positive feedback” in her first month, and stated the priority is now to maintain the school’s strong exam results and build upon the most recent Ofsted report.

“It seems to be going really well. I’m really enjoying it. It’s a fantastic school to be a part of — such a caring and nurturing school,” she told the Diss Express.

“At the moment, I am introducing little changes. One of the reasons I was chosen is the governors didn’t want someone from the outside to come in and change everything.”

Mrs Sonnex added she was keen to improve communications with parents, by sending out a bulletin every Monday.

* Alburgh with Denton Primary will host its annual open morning on Friday, October 7, from 9am to 11.30am.

Parents will be able to tour the grounds and experience the classroom environment.

A Macmillian Cancer Support charity coffee event is also running at the same time.

For more information, call the school on 01986 788678.