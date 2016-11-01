COLUMN: Cat of the Week - Buddy

This is Buddy, a very handsome male cat who came to Cats Protection in Bury St Edmunds when his owner died.

Little is known of his history other than that he lived in a multi-cat household.

Unfortunately, Buddy has some issues which mean he needs a special home and an experienced owner.

The problem is, he is very nervous and is wary of people, making him unpredictable.

He has been known to give his carer a swipe and will likely regress in a new home at first.

Buddy deserves a loving new home as much as the charity’s other cats - but needs an owner who is understanding and patient, and who will give him time to adjust while recognising that he may never be a ‘lap cat’.