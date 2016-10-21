Coffee morning in Eye to raise funds for Haiti Appeal

A coffee morning is to be held in Eye in a bid to raise funds to support those affected by in Haiti by Hurricane Matthew.

It will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10.30am to noon at Old Pest House, Ash Drive.

There will be a cake stall and a raffle. Donated cakes gratefully accepted.

All money raised will go through the Disasters Emergency Committee. Please make cheques payable to North Hartismere Benefice.

For more information call 01379 873335 or Cathy on 01379 650321