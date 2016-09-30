CLASS OF THE WEEK - Wortham Primary School

The Bumblebee Class of Wortham Primary School have been selected as the Diss Express Class of the Week this time around.

The children have settled brilliantly into life at their new school and are looking forward to the opening of their new reception area.

Through their topic of ‘You and Me’, they have been learning all about themselves as well as learning to value one another.

Later on in the term, the pupils are looking forward to having some important visitors from the emergency services visit them, and learning all about how they help people in the community.