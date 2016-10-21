CLASS OF THE WEEK - Stradbroke CEVC Primary School

The children of Stradbroke CEVC Primary School’s Reception Class are the Diss Express Class of the Week this time around.

The pupils have all settled quickly with the help of Tom the Ted and their Year 1 friends.

Their topic has been “All About Me”, so they have been learning about their bodies and skeletons. The role play area is a doctors surgery, where they thoroughly enjoy playing.

They also acted out the story ‘We’re Going On A Bear Hunt’ and used their story sack to retell the story of ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff’.

Next half term, all of the youngsters will be rehearsing for their Christmas Nativity Play.