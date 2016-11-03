CLASS OF THE WEEK: Pulham Church of England Primary School

For today’s Diss Express Class of the Week, it is the turn of the Penguin Class of Pulham Church of England Primary School.

The children have settled well into their new class. This week, they have been learning the story of The Little Red Hen and even made their own bread rolls. The pupils have enjoyed using different media to represent fireworks and thought of firework noises. Today, they are having a special Diwali day and will make diva lamps and rangoli and mehndi patterns. Next week, they are making a cob pizza oven using similar skills they are using to make their school’s Iceni house.