CLASS OF THE WEEK - Palgrave CEVC Primary School

This time, it is the turn of the pupils of Class One at Palgrave Church of England Primary School to jump into the limelight as the Diss Express Class of the Week.

Since the new school year started, the children have been settling into their new class and getting to know each other.

This term, the class has mainly been learning all about the history of castles and also what it would have been like to live in one.

In a few weeks time, they will continue this topic during a special trip out of the school, when they visit a real-life castle and explore it up close.