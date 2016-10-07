CLASS OF THE WEEK - Mellis CEVC Primary School

The Reception Class at Mellis Church of England Primary School has been picked as the Diss Express Class of the Week.

Since the start of the new school year, the children have made special boxes about themselves which they have enjoyed sharing with the rest of the class.

They have learned about Chinese New Year, animals, fairies, dinosaurs, holidays, and made tents and shelters to roleplay in, with refreshments from the mud kitchen. Each week, pupils also visit the school woodland for ‘Welly Wednesdays’, where they explore, investigate and create using wood resources.