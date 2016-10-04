Cigarette ram raiders hit Mendlesham and Ipswich

Police believe the same men were responsible for raids to steal cigarettes this morning in Mendlesham and Ipswich.

They first ram-raided a shop in Market Street, Mendlesham at about 2.50am, reversing a silver Vauxhall Zafira car into the door to gain access. The victim was pushed out the way, but was not injured, and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen. An hour later they smashed a glass door in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich then damaged a cigarette cabinet and stole a bottle of alcohol.

Police say four men wearing face-coverings and, possibly gloves, were driving a Zafira, number KL55 TVP, which was stolen from an address in Mendlesham and has not yet been recovered.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who believes they saw any suspicious activity near the burglaries or who has seen the Vectra.

Call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting 37/58967/16 (Mendlesham) or 37/58965/16 (Ipswich).