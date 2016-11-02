Chimney fire in Stonham Aspal

Fire news

A fire crew battled a chimney blaze in Stonham Aspal for more than an hour last night.

The incident happened in Thornbush Lane, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 6.03pm.

A crew from Stowmarket arrived at the scene at 6.20pm, and had the fire under control by 7.46pm.

