Fire in Debenham

A fire crew was called to tackle a chimney fire in Debenham on Sunday.

The incident happened in High Street, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service receiving a call at 6.17pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters used a stirrup pump and rods to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was under control by 7.02pm.

