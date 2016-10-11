Chance to meet your local police officers in Long Stratton

Long Stratton residents will get the chance to meet their local police officers next week.

Local officers from the Long Stratton Safer Neighbourhood Team will host a police surgery at Long Stratton Library on Tuesday, October 18, from 2pm until 4pm.

It will give people the opportunity to discuss any issues or concerns they may have, and find out what’s being done to keep the community safe.

They will also be cycle marking and advice on crime prevention.

To find out when officers will be in your local area, visit www.norfolk.police.uk.