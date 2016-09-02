Celebs are out in force to back Burston church

Ian Hislop, Stephen Fry, David Cameron, Delia Smith and Sue Perkins are just some of the well-known faces joining together with locals to show their support to St Mary’s Church in Burston.

Awarded a Heritage Lottery Fund grant, a fundraising effort is now underway with the need to provide extra money to cover costs of items discovered during a renovation project.

Ian Hislop

A Gala Auction will be held at the Park Hotel, Diss, on September 16 at 7pm. Items up for grab include books, CDs and DVDs from a number of celebrities, a tie won by Hislop in a recent programme, a cream tea for two at the House of Commons with South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, and a framed print of Norwich Cathedral from 1834, given by the Bishop of Norwich.

Burston resident and organised Len Hobson said: “St Mary’s has always had a community focus and our application for a Heritage Lottery Grant was largely driven by our determination that the Church building and facilities should be available for use by both the worshipping community, and the wider community as a village hall. This will be a marvellous opportunity for people to come and bid for items which normally money can’t buy. And the proceeds from every item auctioned will be going to our very good cause.”

The evening will be in the hands of guest auctioneer Mike Sarson, of TW Gaze. Guests can pay on the door, or can get tickets, £3, from Len Hobson on 0771 267 0926